EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The sheriff’s office is searching for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in the Monument area.

Matthew Pierce was possibly riding his black huffy bicycle wearing a black helmet with red stickers, black and red shirt, black pants with a green camouflaged backpack.

Pierce has brown eyes, brown hair, about 5’3″ and weighs 112 lbs. He was last seen on Hunters Glen.

Deputies are concerned for his safety. Please call 719-390-5555 if you see him.