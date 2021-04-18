One dead, one hurt in shooting at Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s office said one person has died and one person is hurt after a shooting.

They tweeted there had been a shooting on Spokane Way in Security-Widefield near Powers & Grinnel Blvd. where they say there was a shooting.

Sgt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said there were reports of multiple gunshots.

When Deputies got there, two people appeared to be shot one time and they were both taken to the hospital, one of them did pass away.

Sgt. Mynatt said they were either late teens or early adults. The area of Spokane Way will be closed for an extended period of time.

Deputies are interviewing witnesses and people who live in the area to try and get a suspect information.

If you know anything call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-520-6666.