EPCSO investigate puppies thrown from car Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies investigate reports of puppies thrown from a moving car Friday morning around 8:15 am.

Witnesses said at least two puppies were thrown in Calhan on Highway 24 and Soap Weed Road. They added that the person was driving a white car.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating what happened. According to deputies, the two puppies did not survive.

Deputies are asking if anyone was around that area after 8 a.m. Friday morning and saw the puppies being thrown to contact them. Call El Paso County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 719-390-5555.