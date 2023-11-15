(PENROSE, Colo.) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was in Penrose on Wednesday, Nov. 15 assessing the Return to Nature Funeral Home property for the next steps in a “removal action” requested by Fremont County and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

According to Fremont County Emergency Management, the Fremont County Board of Health ratified the issuance of a legal Public Health Order on Oct. 31. Following the Public Health Order, Fremont County and CDPHE requested that the EPA conduct a “removal action,” which includes demolishing and disposing of building materials.

Fremont County Emergency Management said that the EPA responded to the request and sent a team with contractors to conduct an assessment of the building on Wednesday, to determine the EPA’s next steps and its role in the future of the site.

Fremont County Emergency Management said EPA personnel would be at the site wearing protective clothing to protect them from any residual medical or hazardous materials remaining inside the building.

Fremont County Emergency Management said the EPA and the county would keep the public updated regarding the next steps for the building.