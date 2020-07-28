EPA: 2023 new target date for completion of Colorado Smelter clean-up

PUEBLO, Colo. — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler visited the Colorado Smelter Superfund site in Pueblo, Colorado.

This site was targeted in 2018 for additional funds to accelerate the cleanup of lead, arsenic and heavy metals in the surrounding community.

The Colorado Smelter site includes approximately 1,900 residential and commercial properties, however the majority are homes.

To date, EPA said they have completed sampling activity at 84 percent of properties requiring soil sampling and 59 percent of properties requiring indoor dust sampling.

The Agency has also completed cleanup actions at 48 percent of properties projected to require soil cleanups and at 30 percent of properties projected to require indoor dust cleanups.

EPA Associate Deputy Administrator Doug Benevento and Regional Administrator Greg Sopkin also were in town.

The EPA said the project will be completely clean by 2023.