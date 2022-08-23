COLORADO SPRINGS — AAA is bringing back a popular contest for 8th graders, where the winners are taken on a week-long educational river cruise in Europe. There is no cost to enter the contest and the prize includes the cruise, airfare, travel insurance and money for passports – for the student and a parent or guardian.

The “Discovery Crew” contest began Tuesday, August 23. Up to 60 student winners will be chosen from the contest, which is open to students in The Auto Club Group’s select 14 states, which includes Colorado.

“For many young students, this may be a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Deborah Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “So, we urge them to enter the contest. The winners will join us on a week-long cruise through the Netherlands and Belgium. While there, students will experience the diverse people and cultures of the area and make new friends. In the end, our hope is to instill a love of travel in generations to come.”

Contest Details

The contest runs from August 23, 2022 – September 23, 2022

Students must enter online at AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew

To be eligible, students must:

Be at least 13 years old at the start of the contest.

Be entering the 8th grade and in good standing.

Reside in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, or select areas of Illinois, Indiana, or Minnesota. Visit AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew to confirm eligibility.

Be willing to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 at the time of the cruise.

Winners will be selected based on:

A creative selfie that showcases their passion for travel.

Their answers to three essay questions about travel.

The prize includes:

A week-long educational river cruise from March 12-19, 2023.

Students will fly to Amsterdam, where they will board the AmaWaterways’ AmaLucia ship.

The ship will sail from Amsterdam through the Netherlands and Belgium, before returning to Amsterdam.

The prize also includes round trip flights to Amsterdam, travel insurance and money for passports.

Winning students will bring one parent or legal guardian to serve as a chaperone. Each pair will share a cabin while sailing on the AmaWaterways “AmaLucia” ship.

Winners will be notified beginning in October.