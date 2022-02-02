Enjoying the first snow day of 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS — When there’s a good amount of snow, that means kids are outside making the most of it. It’s been a few years since children have had an actual snow day because of e-learning.

Many locals flocked to Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday to have some fun in the snow. It didn’t matter what age or what type of sled people brought to the hill with them, since they all seemed to enjoy the fresh powder.

Many kids didn’t seem to mind if they got a full face of snow in the process.

Popular sledding spots:

Cottonwood Creek Park

Kathleen O’Neil Marriage Park

Bear Creek Regional Park

Monument Valley Park

Broadmoor Bluffs Park

Quail Lake Park

Mountain Shadows Park

Plus many more!

If you’re ready to get out of the house and enjoy the fresh powder, this map may help. The Hexter family created an interactive map of the best sledding hills in the city. They’re inviting other residents to add their own favorites and contribute comments and pictures.>> See the map here.