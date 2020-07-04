Enjoy 4th of July from the comfort of your home

COLORADO SPRINGS— Get ready for the largest 4th of July event with fireworks erupting across the Pikes Peak Region. Enjoy the Colorado Springs Philharmonic’s annual patriotic concert broadcast from your favorite radio station, all from your porch.

9:00 PM – Radio Broadcast Begins: Tune your radio to Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 Peak FM, or 740 KVOR or download the iHeart Radio app to stream for free.

9:05 PM – Welcome by John Suthers & National Anthem

9:08 PM – Colorado Springs Philarmonic Symphony Begins

9:20 PM – Fireworks Begin at All Ten Collaborating Community Locations

9:35 PM – Fireworks Conclude (Listeners are encouraged to flicker their lights for 60 seconds as “Applause” and in honor of the birth of our great nation.)

