(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences (PSAS) Charter Network will be hosting the 26th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser Event on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center.

PSAS’ Art departments and students have created ceramic bowls in preparation for the event to be filled with delicious soup and food generously donated from numerous local restaurants. There will be two chances to attend throughout the day: lunch will be served from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and dinner will be served 4:00 – 7:00 pm.

The cost per ticket is $10, and that includes a meal, entertainment, and a ceramic bowl to take home.

Tickets will be available for purchase the day of the event, and the Pueblo Community is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.psask12.org.

All funds from this event will benefit three local organizations: Posada of Pueblo, Pueblo Soup Kitchen, and Pueblo Rescue Mission. This event also includes performances by our PSAS Charter Network music departments, a dessert table, and a silent auction made up of community and classroom-collected donations for baskets.