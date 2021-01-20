Employees at Mission Foods Plant demand action following several COVID-19 outbreaks

PUEBLO, Colo. — Several employees at Mission Foods Plant in Pueblo have had enough, they are demanding the temporary closure of the plant saying it has been the site of several COVID-19 outbreaks since early 2020.

The Colorado Department of Public Health said there are currently 12 active outbreaks at the plant.

“I’m looking at people I am friends with that are at high risk and that could get sick and die,” said employee Marie Watson.

Watson has worked at Mission Foods for 12 year, she lost her father to COVID-19 and is worried she and her coworkers at Mission could become infected while on the job.

“As soon as an outbreak happens, it’s like they forget about doing the right thing and claim it’s not their fault,” Watson explained.

Watson said the plant runs six days a week and employees often work 12 hour shifts. She claims there is little cleaning done in between shifts and the COVID-19 implementations they are doing now is no different than before COVID-19.

“They’ll go that one day out of the week to clean, but it’s disingenuous for the company to say this is deep cleaning because that is how it was before COVID-19,” Watson said.

Watson and 200 other Pueblo Mission Foods employees are represented by UFCW Local 7, they say this is one of many outbreaks the plant has seen since last summer.

“The company is saying they are cleaning more and they are doing a better job,” Retail Director of UFCW Ramon Zuniga said. “But my members who work in the environment are saying different.”

FOX21 called Mission Foods and left several messages, but have not heard back. If Mission Foods responds this article will be updated.

UFCW is demanding the plant to close for ten days to make sure workers have access to COVID-19 testing and give quarantine pay for all employees while the plant is closed.

“Our members are demanding the plant do the right thing,” siad Zuniga.

At this time the union said they cannot strike since they are under contract.

State Senate President Leroy Garcia has also joined the UFCW’s call to action and asked Mission Foods to lead by example and close the plant.