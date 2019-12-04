Employee dies after boiler explosion at Fremont County Prison

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Corrections confirms a staff member at the Fremont Correctional Facility was killed in an accident while on duty Wednesday.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the staff member at this time, pending full family notification.

Just before noon Wednesday, the Cañon City Fire Department was called to the East Cañon Complex of reports of a boiler explosion. When crews arrived there was no fire to be put out.

Lt. Shane Roberts said one person was treated on scene and then transported to the hospital.

Firefighters said it was a “catastrophic failure of a boiler.”

“I am deeply saddened to announce that today a staff member from the Fremont Correctional Facility was killed in an accident while on duty. Our DOC family is devastated by this loss, and we are praying for all of this staff member’s loved ones. Our primary focus at this time will be supporting the staff member’s family and our DOC team as we navigate this tragedy together.” Executive Director Dean Williams

The incident is still under investigation.

The correctional facility is just east of Cañon City. The Fremont Correctional Facility will not provide any additional information at this time.