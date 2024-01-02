(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — Amidst the ongoing investigation involving the death of an elderly woman at a Pueblo West nursing home, former employers are now highlighting a pattern of negligence by the caretaker charged in connection to the incident.

As FOX21 previously reported, an investigation from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) resulted in the arrest of one of the Columbine Chateau assisted living facility’s caretakers, Tyshae Carbajal, in connection to Marie Bayer’s death. Carbajal was charged with Negligently Causing Death and Negligently Causing Serious Bodily Injury to an At-Risk Adult.

Before she worked at the Columbine Chateau, Carbajal was employed at the Boone Guest Home, another overnight assisted living facility for individuals with developmental disabilities. Bayer’s family members and former employers are asking how she was hired again after an old supervisor confirmed she was fired for caretaker neglect.

“Why was this person in a position where they could even have this happen to my mother,” said Marie Bayer’s son, Matt Bayer.

FOX21 spoke with Thomas Moore, the assistant director at Boone Guest Home, who says he will never forget that day in September 2022, when they had to involve the police and fire Carbajal. Police body camera footage and a report obtained by FOX21 also revealed and corroborated Carbajal’s concerning behavior that day.

Moore said another manager was initially just checking in on the home where Carbajal was taking care of three developmentally disabled elders. But, when he arrived, he found one of the nonverbal clients sitting alone in the driveway in Carbajal’s car, with no one around, and the home “completely destroyed.”

“I’ve worked here 15 years, not only in management but in our homes, and I’ve never seen a similar situation to that day,” said Moore.

Moore says the house was completely overturned, with couches flipped over, drawers pulled out, and the resident’s personal medication and cash were either missing or scattered around the home. Moore says there was also urine on the carpet and in the drawers in the area where Carbajal stayed.

According to the police report, when Moore and the other supervisors showed up they both attested that “Tyshae was acting completely strange and not like herself; both stated she was acting like someone who recently abused methamphetamine.”

The responding officer herself observed the same.

“Tyshae’s movements were indeed very jerky and strange. Her eyes kept opening wide and then going back to normal and she was sweating profusely. The rest of us in the same room were not sweating. Tyshae’s t-shirt was also on inside out and on backward.”

Police body camera footage shows Carbajal denying any substance abuse or theft of the resident’s money. After stating her denial, the police report says, “Be advised, Tyshae was pulling out cash from everywhere including her purse, the floor, etc that belonged in the client envelopes.”

“It concerns me after reading that report and watching that [police body camera] video, that she would be allowed to have a job in this industry at all… There are character flaws, that were not a one-time incident,” said Bayer.

After this incident, managers said none of the residents were injured as a result, but they did terminate Carbajal and report her to Adult Protective Services, expecting her record to be flagged in employment background checks, specifically Colorado Adult Protective Services (“CAPS”) background checks.

However, they were stunned to learn of her subsequent employment at the Columbine Chateau, and her connection to Marie Bayer’s death, as the expected red flags seemingly did not hinder her hiring process.

“My initial reaction was just, oh my God, how was she able to get another job at a care facility… I never was contacted, nor was anybody on my team contacted about a job reference for her. If we were, some of this could have been avoided,” lamented Moore.

FOX21 reached out to the Columbine Chateau and did not get a response. In previous reports, they have declined to comment because of the ongoing investigation.