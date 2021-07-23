Emergency water conservation order issued for Colorado City

Sprinklers spray water on plants at Green Valley Farms, a commercial nursery in Montevallo, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Weeks of dry, hot weather across the Deep South have worsened a drought that a federal assessment says is affecting more than 11 million people across five states. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado City Metropolitan District is issuing an “Emergency Water Conservation Order” on Friday.

All outdoor watering is prohibited until further notice. Officials are encouraging limiting all indoor use of water until further notice. They expect these restrictions to be short-term as long as citizens do their part.

The Pueblo County Sheriff sent out an alert to phones registered in Colorado City. The use has exceeded production capability. Colorado City Metro Water District staff members are working to fill the water tanks.

The Pueblo Health Department sent this notification out around 2 p.m.:

WHEREAS, the Colorado City Metropolitan District suffered or there is an imminent threat that Colorado City will suffer from an immediate shortage in its supply of water which threatens the health, welfare, and safety of the inhabitants and visitors of the city and which requires immediate action.

And

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED there is hereby declared an emergency Water Conservation Order.

All outdoor watering is prohibited until future notice. Enforcement will be per Rules and Regulations #10.4.

DATED at Colorado City, Colorado this 23 day of July 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

The water dispensing station at 707 W. 3rd Street will be open to Colorado City residents between 7 a.m. until noon on Saturday. Customers will have to sign up first as a temporary customer at 301 N. Elizabeth, before using the water dispensing station.

Should you have any questions, please call Colorado City Metropolitan District at 719-676-3396.