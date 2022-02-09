Embattled Mesa Co. Clerk Tina Peters crumples to ground trying to avoid arrest in bagel shop

In this March 3, 2020 photo, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, center, reads the results from the first round of ballots for the 2020 presidential primary elections at the Mesa County election office in Grand Junction, Colo. The county’s election equipment has been decertified and will have to be replaced following a security breach allegedly aided by Peters. (McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP)

GRAND JUNCTION — Tina Peters, the Mesa County Clerk under investigation for breaching election security, was briefly detained for a charge of Obstructing a Police Officer after the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) says she resisted.

The incident happened at Main Street Bagels in downtown Grand Junction during a “heated discussion” with three Mesa County District Attorney investigators, according to the arrest affidavit released by GJPD.

Arrest documents say investigators were attempting to secure an iPad with a search warrant.

It is important to note that GJPD and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein say the arrest and investigation were not related to the election security investigation.

Arrest documents describe Peters resisting arrest and investigators’ requests to turn over the tablet. When an officer tried to detain Peters, she resisted.

“I told the suspect, ‘Do not Kick! Do you understand!?’,” the officer noted in his report.

Another officer asked Peters to “please relax” to which Peters yelled, “No.”

Peters was eventually dragged to police cruisers.

“She continued to actively resist and was just going limp and attempted to crumple to the sidewalk,” the arresting officer noted.

As Peters was being taken into custody, the officer says she was talking about things pertaining to the election and accusing the officer of conspiring with U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“As I was attempting to buckle her in, she asked if I knew what I was doing and then she stated I was assisting Merrick Garland.”

Peters also told a district attorney investigator to “investigate issues with election fraud.”

Peters claimed injuries to her wrist but refused the assistance of emergency medical personnel.

According to Rubinstein, district attorney investigators were able to secure the iPad for an investigation that is unrelated to the election security matter. Peters has since been released.