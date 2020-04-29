Elvis has left the building; performs outside assisted living facilities

COLORADO SPRINGS– Elvis tribute artist Aaron Black performed two free shows outside of assisted living facilities in Colorado Springs Wednesday, to spread a little joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

While maintaining social distancing, a loud speaker provided extra audio for the rock ‘n roll show.

Black performed 45 minutes of Elvis’ hit songs at The Village Green and New Dawn Memory Care.

“We’ve been all cooped up for over a month now, it’s time to get out and have a little rock ‘n roll and bring some joy to the world,” said Black.

Many residents clapped along and tapped their feet to the hit songs. Some even shared a dance.

Performance at The Village Green

“The residents loved it, they really needed it. A couple of our more quiet residents were even saying how amazing it was,” said Alex Smith, Business Manager at The Village Green.

Black is retired from the Air Force and Navy and started performing professionally after winning two Air Force talent contests as Elvis, including one at Peterson Air Force Base in 1992. He is also an award-winning professional magician and a comedy hypnotist.

