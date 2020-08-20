Elementary school in Harrison D2 closed due to positive COVID-19 case

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS — Days after reopening to in-person learning, Harrison District 2 moved to temporarily close Soaring Eagles Elementary School, after learning one person had tested positive for COVID-19.

The school is located on Harrier Ridge Drive in Colorado Springs.

It is not clear whether the infected person is a staff member or a student.

According to Christine O’Brien, a district spokesperson, the small, affected group will quarantine for 14 days and the entire school will close, in an abundance of caution, through Monday.

O’Brien said contact tracing surrounding the positive case has already been completed. She also noted the individuals who may have been directly exposed have been out of the building for the last two days.

While the building is closed down, O’Brien said, it will undergo a thorough cleaning.