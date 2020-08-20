Elementary school in Harrison D2 closed due to positive COVID-19 case

COLORADO SPRINGS — Days after reopening to in-person learning, Harrison District 2 moved to temporarily close Soaring Eagles Elementary School, after learning one person had tested positive for COVID-19.
The school is located on Harrier Ridge Drive in Colorado Springs.
It is not clear whether the infected person is a staff member or a student.
According to Christine O’Brien, a district spokesperson, the small, affected group will quarantine for 14 days and the entire school will close, in an abundance of caution, through Monday.
O’Brien said contact tracing surrounding the positive case has already been completed. She also noted the individuals who may have been directly exposed have been out of the building for the last two days.
While the building is closed down, O’Brien said, it will undergo a thorough cleaning.