ElectriCritters celebrates over 28 years at the Pueblo Zoo

PUEBLO, Colo. — ElectriCritters, presented by Black Hills Energy, is back for its 28th season at the Pueblo Zoo, the top-rated family entertainment destination by Best of Pueblo. The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a visit to ElectriCritters!

Visitors will be able to see thousands of lights and over a hundred imaginative designs as people walk through the winter wonderland at the Pueblo Zoo.

“People can’t have their normal indoor celebrations with extended family this year due to the prevalence of virus spread in small multi-household gatherings. That is difficult,” said Executive Director, Abbie Krause. “Our goal is to offer a safe option for individual households to get outside and enjoy some holiday magic. We are taking every precaution to keep our guests and staff safe such as online timed ticketing and limited capacity to control crowd size and ensure social distancing; mandatory masks for guests and additional PPE for staff at entry and purchase points; and requiring one household per group with a maximum of 10 people.”

To safely manage capacity, timed tickets are required. Spaces are limited! Book ahead online.

Times: ElectriCritters runs 5:00pm – 9:00pm on event nights.

Event Dates: Select dates November 27 – December 27 (ElectriCritters will host special Member Mondays and Discount Nights on select dates.)

Prices for Tickets: Non-Member Adult $12; Non-Member Child $10; Member Adult $10; Member Child $8; Children under 3 years old are free (but need a ticket for timed capacity).

Check https://www.pueblozoo.org/electricritters for more information!

The Pueblo Zoo has been a strong advocate for safety during the pandemic, finding ways to give the community a safe option for enjoying our outdoor space. Guests must wear masks.