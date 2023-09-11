FOX21 News will live stream the media briefing on the incident slated to begin at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon in this article.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An underground fire that closed several streets in downtown Colorado Springs overnight on Monday, Sept. 11, is believed to have been caused by equipment failure, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities).

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning, an “underground transformer vault experienced an equipment failure” that impacted Kiowa Street between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue, Springs Utilities wrote in a press release.

The equipment failure caused a fire that was quickly put out by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD). Several buildings and streetlights in the area were impacted as Springs Utilities continues to work on restoring power to about 280 metered properties as of Monday afternoon.

Drivers should treat intersections as four-way stops until power is restored, and according to Springs Utilities, Kiowa St. between Tejon St. and Nevada Ave. remains closed to traffic.

Metro Transit is operating, but the downtown station and parking garage are closed.

CSFD, Springs Utilities, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

More updates on the incident are expected to be released at a media briefing slated for 1 p.m. Monday, which FOX21 News will attend and update this article as new information comes in.