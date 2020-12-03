Electric Safari starts Friday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 50 acres of twinkling lights, 85 artisan-made light sculptures, breathtaking night time city views, and the nearby sound of roaring lions can only mean one thing in Colorado Springs: Electric Safari is back.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s 30th annual month-long celebration of the season features lit trees, structures, and sculptures, installed by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo grounds and maintenance teams over three months of Electric Safari preparation. Kris Kringle will be traveling through the Zoo until Dec. 23 to hear holiday wishes and pose for free photos, and the Mountaineer Sky Ride will be open.

The event runs Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6, and continues Friday, Dec. 11 through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, excluding Christmas Eve.

All COVID-19 precautions will be in place for this event. Outdoor areas of the Zoo will be open throughout the event, but most buildings will be closed due to Level Red COVID-19 restrictions.

The following animals will not be viewable, due to these closures:

Giraffe

Elephant/Rhino (viewing available through windows)

Wallabies (viewing available through windows)

Scutes Family Gallery

The Loft

Water’s Edge: Africa (limited access)

Primate World

Electric Safari was named Third Best Zoo Lights in the nation last year, by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and has once again been nominated. Supporters can vote once daily at www.cmzoo.org/vote through 10 a.m. MST on Monday, Dec. 7. Winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 18.