(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is gearing up for its adults-only holiday lights spectacular, as tickets to Electric Moonlight are now available and are expected to sell out.

According to CMZoo, Electric Moonlight will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is for adults 21 years and older only, including no children or infants.

The holiday event will feature all-inclusive samplings of food, beer, wine, and spirits, along with live music including; Ryan Flores, George Whitesell, and A Carpenter’s Daughter, just to name a few.

Event-goers will also have a chance to take photos with Santa, and experience over 60 outdoor light displays and animal exhibits, along with over 85 staff-made light sculptures.

The last admission to the event will be at 7:30 p.m., and advanced, timed tickets are required. CMZoo will not offer walk-up tickets for this event.

Select animal exhibits will be open during the event according to CMZoo, and are listed below:

African Rift Valley (giraffe barn)

Asian Highlands

Australia Walkabout (Budgie building)

Encounter Africa

Rocky Mountain Wild (except grizzlies)

Scutes Family Gallery

Water’s Edge: Africa

Electric Moonlight is also a fundraiser for CMZoo and the continued care of its animals. All food and drink samples at the event will be donated by event vendors.

“75 cents of each ticket is allocated to Quarters for Conservation (Q4C), an exciting initiative to greatly enhance our wildlife conservation work. Through the collection of quarters, we provide funding for new and existing wildlife conservation projects, opportunities to engage our staff and community in the effort, and significantly expand our contribution to wildlife conservation in our region and around the globe.” Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

CMZoo is also looking for volunteers for the event (age 21 and up only) to assist, and those interested in helping out can find a sign-up form on the website linked above.

Electric Moonlight will take place, rain, snow, or shine.