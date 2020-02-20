Election 2020: Tulsi Gabbard holds Colorado Springs town hall

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs’ first visit by a 2020 presidential candidate was made Wednesday by Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who’s also the first female combat veteran.

Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii, earned the rank of major. She’s still enlisted in the National Guard and has two tours to the middle east under her belt.

Wednesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Gabbard will host a town hall-style event at the Beckett Event Center (6436 S Hwy. 85-87) in Colorado Springs.

“There’s a large military and veteran community in Colorado Springs,” Gabbard told FOX21 News.

She continued to highlight her priorities if elected.

“I’m a soldier in the National Guard. [My priorities are] ending wasting regime-change wars, redirecting our tax payer’s dollars, and investing into the needs of our communities at home,” she said.

Gabbard said she also wants to address the “New Cold War” she sees developing between the U.S, Russia, and China.

She said she would call for a summit between those nation’s leaders, and aim to end the escalating nuclear and cyber arms race.

Gabbard said she prioritizes care for veterans and service members, saying money spent sending those Americans to war takes away from what we should be spending on them here at home.

“We need to stop dishonoring service and sacrifice by sending them to wars that don’t make us any safer and end up undermining our national security,” she said.

Gabbard said she expects a few hundred people at her town hall Wednesday night. She plans to take questions and discuss issues on the minds of voters during the event.

This article will be updated.