El Paso County shooting injures one; two suspects wanted

WIDEFIELD, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an aggravated burglary case.

Officials say on Tuesday, Dec. 15, around 11:30 P.M., two male suspects entered a property off De La Vista Circle and shot the homeowner. Authorities believe the suspects then fled from the area.

Still image obtained from surveillance video / EPCSO

Still image obtained from surveillance video / EPCSO

The homeowner is recovering from his injuries.

Surveillance video / EPCSO

Portions of the video have been blurred for investigative purposes

If you know of this incident or can identify the suspects, contact Detective Kat Huston through our Investigations Tip line at 520-6666.

Do not approach the suspects as they are considered armed and dangerous.