El Paso County Sheriff’s warns of sexually violent predator

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in accordance with Colorado law is notifying the community that William Nichols Stewart is moving into and registered at 40250 Hoot Owl Road, Ramah, CO 80832.

Stewart is a sex offender whose actions have warranted his label as a “Sexually Violent Predator” by the state of Colorado. He was convicted of sex assault/child/position of trust with the victim being under the age of 15. He also has been convicted in Madison, Wis.

The El Paso County Sherrif’s Office is taking steps to inform the community as follows:

Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team

Reviewed/confirmed William Stewart’s residence, employment, vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made personal and/or mail notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on William Stewart’s history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, information and community resources

Currently, the Sheriff’s Office is taking the necessary steps to ensure that Stewart registers as a sex offender and understands his responsibilities.

There are eight sexually violent predators registered with the El Paso Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with questions about this SVP in the community and the notification process in El Paso County is invited to contact Detective P. Vigil with the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 912-520-7190.