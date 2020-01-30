El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will update community on missing 11-year-old boy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 5:15 p.m. to give an update on the runaway case regarding Gannon Stauch.

The search for the 11-year-old boy from Security, missing since Monday, intensified Wednesday and Thursday. Family, friends, neighbors, law enforcement and even members of the National Guard helped in the search.

Stauch’s stepmother was the last person to see the boy, at their home, off Mandan Drive in Security. She says he left sometime after 3 p.m. to walk to a friend’s house down the street.

Stauch is approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall and 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue, hooded jacket, jeans, and tennis shoes.

A prayer gathering was held Wednesday night at Restoration Church where more than 400 people were in attendance.