(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is warning the community of a scam circulating in the community, in which scammers are impersonating law enforcement and telling victims they have a warrant.

According to EPSO, people in the community have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be with EPSO, and the caller tells the intended victim that they have a warrant. EPSO is reminding the community that warrants cannot be cleared by paying over the phone, and you can always verify someone’s validity as a law enforcement entity before providing any personal information.

EPSO said if you are concerned about a call, you can contact the EPSO non-emergency number at (719) 390-5555 to verify the caller’s status with the Sheriff’s Office. If you think you have a warrant, you can take your identification to your local law enforcement office or the El Paso County Jail and they can help you.

EPSO warns members of the community not to provide personal information, photos, or financial information to these callers.

If you believe you may have been a victim of a scam like this one, and paid the scammer, EPSO asks that you call the non-emergency number listed above.