El Paso County Sheriff’s Office warns of new phone scam

COLORADO SPRINGS– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of phone scam where scammers are using new technology called a “spoof app” in order to appear to be deputies.

According to the Sherriff’s office, the application scammers are using will make it appear that the call is coming from a legitimate Sheriff’s Office phone number.

They say the scammers will then threaten the person with an arrest if they don’t pay to remedy a non-existent warrant.

EPSO says the scammers will ask you to pay in a way that makes it difficult for you to get your money returned by asking you to wire money, transfer money to an account, or ask you to load money onto a prepaid gift card.

EPSO says the Sheriff’s office will never ask anyone to pay for fines or clear warrants over the phone.

If you feel you have been the victim of this scam, call the Sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555 or your local law enforcement agency.