El Paso County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is reminding citizens to be aware of a jury scam affecting El Paso County.

Officials say in these new cases, the caller threatens the individual that they have missed Jury Duty, and since it’s a felony offense, they need to pay fines over $1,800. After the money is deposited, they have to come to the Sheriff’s Office to sign a waiver form.

The Sheriff’s Office is reiterating that their Office NEVER calls or sends texts to inform individuals they have an active warrant or have missed court or jury duty. NO government entity will call or text you to say you owe taxes, you missed jury duty, or a warrant for your arrest.

General Tips from EPCSO:

If anyone you don’t know calls and asks for money, hang up.

If you do not recognize the number calling you, do not answer.

If someone claims to be from a law enforcement agency, call that agency to confirm.

Do NOT give anyone your personal or financial information.

If you have information about or are a victim of this or any other scam, please contact 719-390-5555, and ask to have a deputy to come out and take a report.