El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects involved in theft case

COLORADO SPRINGS — Deputies at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) investigate a theft in Colorado Springs on Nov. 17. Suspects stole multiple tools from a trailer, according to deputies.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Sheriff’s Office says that between 4:54 A.M. and 5:03 A.M., a robbery took place at a business near Terminal Avenue. Two vehicles parked near a 30 foot-long black enclosed trailer parked behind the business.

EPCSO said one of the suspects got out of a truck, and the other two suspects exited an SUV before entering the trailer. They say multiple tools were stolen from the trailer. Deputies believe the lock to the trailer was cut, but it was not recovered at the scene.

The suspect vehicles are described as a pickup truck with a topper and a dark-colored sports utility vehicle with an attached hitch-mounted storage system.

Source: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call the Patrol Tip Line 719-520-7777 and reference case #20-13266 or email Deputy Phil Gurnett at PhilGurnett@elpasoco.com.

The Sheriff’s Office voiced that any information may prove valuable in solving the case and could consist of things as simple as anyone remembering suspicious vehicles or people they saw in or around the area at the time of this crime.