El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect involved in Coin Laundry robbery

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Coin Laundry business was robbed on Main Street Tuesday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) investigates.

According to deputies, a man entered a Coin Laundry business located in the area of 300 Main Street just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. He went on to open the breaker panel and turn off all breakers; he then proceeded to the coin machine. He pulled a cordless saw out of his jacket and began cutting holes into the drywall next to the coin machine allowing access to the back of the coin machine where the money was stored.

The suspect immediately left the laundromat when another man entered the store and confronted him, according to EPCSO.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s-60s, with gray hair, wearing an orange and black face mask, black jacket, blue jeans, dark-colored work boots, and gray and black gloves.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver over dark gray or black pickup truck, with a light-colored box in the truck’s bed.

The Sheriff’s Office voiced that any information may prove valuable in solving the case. If you recognize the suspect or vehicle or have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777 and reference case #20-14334.