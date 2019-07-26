El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for man with outstanding warrants

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Zackary Burns in connection with several outstanding warrants.

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a man wanted for several dangerous crimes.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving 28-year-old Zackary Burns. Burns was in a gray Nissan truck near Main Street and Hancock Expressway that did not stop.

A short time later, that truck was found abandoned on Cresta Loma Circle.

Law enforcement warned residents to stay indoors and set up a containment area as they searched for Burns and an unnamed woman, but they were unable to find the pair.

Burns is wanted on outstanding warrants for robbery and attempted second-degree murder. He is described as a white man, 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Burns may be with a white woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 122 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Zackary Burns, do not approach him. Call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555, or 9-1-1, if it is an emergency.