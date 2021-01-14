El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old girl

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since November 2, 2020.
Shanay Ringenoldus is described to have brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′ 6″, and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
She has a tattoo of a heart on her chest, pierced nose, pieced top and bottom of each ear.
She has a history of running away from home. She was last seen at her home in the 6600 block of Lemhi Drive in Colorado Springs. She was wearing a gray hooded sweater, black shirt, and blue jeans.
We have information to believe she’s staying with friends or family of friends.
Under Colorado law, harboring or sheltering a minor without the permission of his or her parent or guardian is against the law in certain circumstances. Unlawfully harboring a minor is a class 2 misdemeanor, which may result in time spent in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Harboring a Minor: § 18-6-601.