El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for 15-year-old girl

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since November 2, 2020.

Shanay Ringenoldus is described to have brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′ 6″, and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Courtesy of EPSO

She has a tattoo of a heart on her chest, pierced nose, pieced top and bottom of each ear.

She has a history of running away from home. She was last seen at her home in the 6600 block of Lemhi Drive in Colorado Springs. She was wearing a gray hooded sweater, black shirt, and blue jeans.

We have information to believe she’s staying with friends or family of friends.

Under Colorado law, harboring or sheltering a minor without the permission of his or her parent or guardian is against the law in certain circumstances. Unlawfully harboring a minor is a class 2 misdemeanor, which may result in time spent in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Harboring a Minor: § 18-6-601.