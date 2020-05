El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt was killed in a traffic crash on May 5, 2020.

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office anounced the death of one of its own Wednesday morning.

58-year-old Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt was killed in a car crash, while off-duty, on Tuesday night. He leaves behind his wife and their daughter.

Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt unexpectedly passed away on May 5, 2020, after being involved in an off-duty traffic crash. Lieutenant Lundstedt was 58 years old and leaves behind his wife, Michelle and daughter, Jordan. #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/OJ4HFPj5cN — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 6, 2020

Lt. Lundstedt began working with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2003.