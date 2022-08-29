EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing earlier this month, on Sunday, August 21.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Beth Aper, was last seen at her home near the 39000 block of Shear Road, which is near Rush, in eastern El Paso County.

Pictured is Beth Aper, a missing woman in El Paso County.

Aper possibly left in a tan-colored sedan, the Sheriff’s Office said, and has not been heard from or seen since.

If you have any information on Aper’s whereabouts, or have any information regarding her disappearance, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line, at (719) 520-7777.