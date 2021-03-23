El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing runaway teen

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing runaway teen, Tuesday.

Bianca Palma-Notte, a 14-year-old girl, was last seen on March 14 leaving the 600 block of Donald Road in Colorado Springs in a black Nissan SUV with Colorado plates 521-Z00.

Bianca is described as a 5-foot-3, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair currently tinted blue. She has a “Loyalty” tattoo on her chest, a Budda tattoo under her right eye, and a rosary tattoo on her left hand.

Bianca-Palma-Notte

Deputies reminding the public that unlawfully harboring a minor is a class 2 misdemeanor which may result in time spent in jail and a fine of up to $1000.

Anyone with information about Bianca’s whereabouts is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555 or dial 9-1-1.