The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a shooting in the area of Huber and Luther Roads in Falcon on November 12, 2019. / Lauren Scharf, FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting death in the area of Huber and Luther Roads in Falcon.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a shooting in the area of Huber and Luther Roads in Falcon on November 12, 2019. / Lauren Scharf, FOX21 News

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office addressed the media Tuesday afternoon to clarify a suspect is not being sought out in this case. It’s believed the man’s death was self-inflicted.

Huber Road will be closed from Marksheffel to Sayres as the Sheriff’s Office works to finalize its investigation.