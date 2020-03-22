El Paso County Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS– A deputy in the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has a lab confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the sheriff’s department, the deputy has been isolated for nearly a week, and is at home getting better. All employees who have had contact with this deputy have been notified and are taking appropriate precautions.

The lobby at the Office of the Sheriff, located at 27 E. Vermijo Avenue will continue to be closed to the public. The lobby at the El Paso County Jail remains open for bonding and use of the Kiosk only.

Jacqueline Kirby, media relations manager for EPSO, said the office is in constant consultation and coordination with members of the El Paso County Health Department.

She also stated, “We now know the virus has spread throughout the community and further attempts to prevent casual spread are becoming more difficult. We will continue to monitor our employees for symptoms and will take the appropriate measures at that point.”