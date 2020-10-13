El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms transportation employee tested positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — A large round of contract tracing is now underway at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, after a employee in court transportation tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an EPSO spokesperson, that employee was tested on October 8 and received a positive test the following day.

EPSO began contact tracing at that point, which they said included testing a “significant number” of employees and inmates.

The EPSO spokesperson noted an employee in the jail had also recently tested positive for the coronavirus, amounting to a total of 14 positives among all employees since March. One employee, included in that count, has diEP

The department is operating normally.