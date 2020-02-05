Live Now
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office clarifies focus, as search for Gannon Stauch continues on day 8

Investigators remove items from the Stauch family home on February 3, 2020 and load them into a mobile crime unit. /KDVR

COLORADO SPRINGS — The search for Gannon Stauch, an 11-year-old reported missing from his home in Security on January 27, is now stretching into day 8.

On Monday, FOX21 News crews watched as investigators pulled items from the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive, each one wrapped in brown paper, and load them into a mobile crime unit.

That night, freezing drizzle and snow rolled into the area, heightening the community’s concern for the well-being of the missing boy.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said it’s not giving up.

Deborah Mynatt, a spokesperson for the department, would not comment on what items were removed from the Stauch home, but did say the leads they have uncovered so far have helped them hone in their search efforts.

When asked whether the search, which has changed from a missing person case to a missing endangered person case over the course of a week, is being treated as a homicide investigation at this time, Mynatt said it is not. She also noted no one has been taken into custody.

“Our hope here, as well as everybody that’s involved in this entire case, is that we find Gannon and we bring him home to his parents,” Mynatt said.

Aside from a press conference held January 30, we haven’t heard much from Gannon’s parents.

FOX21 News has learned investigators have made contact with several neighbors in the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood, some of whom have offered access to their home surveillance video.

On Tuesday, a man who lives a few houses away from the Stauchs, told us he thinks some footage his home security system captured could change the course of this case.

FOX21 News does not plan to release that video, per a request from the Sheriff’s Office.

“It could potentially jeopardize this investigation,” Mynatt said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

