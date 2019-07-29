El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies search for burglary suspects

EL PASO COUNTY — Expensive equipment is missing after a burglary at Potestio Brothers Equipment at 7380 Space Village Avenue on July 27.

Employees called the Sheriff’s Office for help when they noticed a lock for one of the gates on the property had been cut.

A green and yellow 2019 John Deere Gator model number 825MS4, VIN/1M0825MBPKM020573; and two green and yellow 2018 John Deere Gator model number XUV835R, VIN/1M0835RATJM012113, were stolen from the property.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a white trucker hat with a black bill, black jacket and jeans. There is no description available for the second suspect, who stayed inside the truck.





The suspects were in a white pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge Ram.

If anyone has any information about this burglary, recognizes the suspect vehicle or knows either of the suspects, please contact the EPSO Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555 and ask for the On-Duty Supervisor.