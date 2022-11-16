(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) was recently awarded $15,000 from the Second Annual Land Rover ‘Defender Service Awards,’ presented by Chase, which honors organizations that are making an impact in their communities.

On Oct. 19, EPCSAR was notified that the nonprofit was selected as a finalist in the ‘Search and Rescue’ award category. In total, 25 U.S. nonprofits and Canadian registered charities, across five categories, were named as finalists and were each awarded $5,000.

Winners were announced on Saturday, Nov. 12, and EPCSAR was announced as the second runner-up in the ‘Search and Rescue’ category, behind Sauvetage Bénévole Outaouais – Ottawa Volunteer Search and Rescue.

EPCSAR received an additional $10,000 for being a runner-up and posted a message to its Facebook page for the honor.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for the incredible support and enthusiasm for our organization and mission throughout the Land Rover Defender Service Awards. Unfortunately, we didn’t win but congratulate Sauvetage Bénévole Outaouais – Ottawa Volunteer SAR for winning and thank them for their service to their community,” stated EPCSAR on its Facebook page.

EPCSAR is a nonprofit and all-volunteer organization “dedicated to saving lives through search, rescue, and education.” The nonprofit provides search and rescue services primarily in El Paso County and under the authority of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

EPCSAR maintains certification through the international Mountain Rescue Association (MRA). In total, according to Jay Christianson, Public Information Officer for EPCSAR, they have 60 volunteers ranging in all ages and are currently in the process of searching for additional team members.

According to Christianson, EPCSAR relies on funding through donations and grants, and various fundraisers throughout the year. The biggest fundraiser for EPCSAR, the 45th Annual Rescue Run, is happening on Jan. 1, 2023 at Bear Creek Park.

If you’re interested in volunteering with EPCSAR, applications are due by the end of this week, on Friday, Nov. 18, and a link to apply can be found on its website.