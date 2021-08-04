El Paso County school districts will not require masks for students this Fall

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Department of Public Health released new, highly anticipated guidance on COVID-19-safe protocols for schools and child care centers on Wednesday.

Despite recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to the contrary, EPCPH is not requiring masks in schools or child care settings for the 2021-2022 school year at this time. The department is encouraging students older than 12 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older.

>> Read EPCPH’s Full List of COVID-19 Safety Protocols for Schools Here

Frequent hand-washing and three feet of social distancing are among EPCPH’s recommendations. The department added that mask-wearing does significantly reduce disease transmission and can be a “critical component of disease mitigation when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”