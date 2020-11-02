EL Paso County restaurants prepare for winter and tighter restrictions amid the pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — As winter approaches, restaurants in Colorado Springs are preparing to accommodate guests outside during a time where restrictions are getting tighter – and the state is helping with funding to make it all happen.

El Paso County will move to Safer Level 2 on Wednesday, which means restaurants can operate at 50% capacity – up to 100 people inside.

The Colorado Restaurant Foundation, and Xcel Energy, announced that applications are open for the Winter Outdoor Grant Program, which will provide funds to restaurants to winterize patio space for outdoor dining in mid-October.

Businesses can apply for up to $10,000 in relief funding, which can be used to purchase tents, heaters, cold weather gear for employees, among other expenses.

Cerberus Brewing Company has already started preparing, with a heated tent outside to expand dining.



Cerberus Brewing Company

ELIGIBILITY TO APPLY FOR GRANT FUNDS:

Only Colorado-based restaurants are eligible (food and beverage service must be the primary operation). Restaurant must be located in Colorado and majority-owned by Colorado residents. Eligible restaurants must be open to the public for on-site food and/or beverage preparation and service at least 5 days a week. Eligible restaurants must be in good standing with their state and local government. Grant funds must be used to purchase items needed to maintain outdoor dining spaces for patrons during colder weather (“Eligible Expenses”) Projects completed after August 1, projects in process, or planned projects that will be completed by January 15 are eligible to apply. Proof of hardship – special priority will be given to businesses that can show a year over year revenue loss of more than 40%. Any restaurant that can show a loss of 20% or more will be considered. Equitable geographic distribution in Colorado will be considered as this a statewide program. Corporate-owned chain locations are not eligible. Franchisees are welcome to apply. For grant awardees, ½ of the funding will be distributed upon notification of the award. Final funding (second ½) depends on submission of a photo of the completed space plus receipts for all Eligible Expenses. Incomplete applications will not be considered. You may receive assistance from the Program only once.

Any restaurant that is owned in whole or in part by any staff member of the Colorado Restaurant Association (“CRA”) or the Colorado Restaurant Foundation, or a family member of any staff member of the Foundation or CRA, are not eligible to apply to the Program. Any restaurant that is owned in whole or in part by any member of the Review Committee or Executive Committee for the Program, or a family member of any member of the Review Committee or Executive Committee for the Program are not eligible to apply for the Program.

GRANTS/GIFTS:

Grant/Gift parameters will be set by the Foundation’s Board of Directors. As stated above, funds are limited. Applicants to the Program may or may not receive a grant from the Program. The Foundation shall determine who receives awards and the amount of the awards in its sole discretion based on these Guidelines and the applications received. The maximum amount awarded will be $10,000.

In all circumstances, grants from the program will be made only to help pay for limited types of Eligible Expenses, which include but are not limited to:

Architectural or design fees

Construction materials and contractor fees

Tents

Heaters and/or heating equipment or expenses related to heating

Furniture

Lighting

Snow removal

Safety measures/equipment

Cold-weather gear for staff or patrons

Other expenses directly related to your outdoor dining program

REVIEW PROCESS:

In order to respect the confidential nature of the business hardship verification process, applications will be sent directly to the Foundation. Application materials will not be shared with anyone other than the Foundation’s Staff, Board of Directors, its Officers and Review Committee members, and its designated agents. Once eligibility has been verified, the Foundation will move forward with the application review process.

The Foundation will use a staff and committee review process to evaluate the application per the criteria and guidelines laid out herein.

The committee will review applications as received and will endeavor to review and complete the process in a timely manner. If additional documentation is needed by the committee, the committee will contact the applicant directly.

Note: All applicants must agree that in the event they are awarded a grant, they will submit photographs of their completed projects prior to receiving the 2nd half of their grant payment and agree that those photographs may be used (royalty free) by the Colorado Restaurant Association, the Colorado Restaurant Foundation and the State of Colorado to promote the Colorado Winter Outdoor Dining Program.

TIMELINE:

Goal: Two grant rounds (a third round may be established based on fundraising)

Please note that funds are limited. Applicants to the small business Colorado Outdoor Winter Dining Grant Program may or may not receive a grant from the Program.

>Click here to apply for the Colorado Winter Outdoor Grant.