El Paso County officials highlight increasing COVID-19 numbers, warn of potential restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS — A statement from El Paso County, the City of Colorado Springs, and Public Health Officials on Monday, issued a call to action and warned of potential restrictions as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.

El Paso County is currently in Safer-at-Home Level One: Cautious. In order to remain in this level, El Paso County must meet a two-week incidence rate between 0-75, a two-week test positivity rate of 5% or less, and stable or declining hospitalizations.

The latest update shows our local disease burden is steeply increasing and if these trends continue, the result could be a more restrictive level per Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) dial framework.

As of October 19, El Paso County’s metrics are as follows:

Two-week incidence rate: 180.8

Two-week test positivity rate: 4.93%

Hospitalizations are increasing

“We are urging our residents to take this spike seriously to help keep our community safe and to help us avoid increased restrictions that could negatively impact our economic recovery. While I realize we are all fatigued, this is not the time to let down our guards,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers. “Please continue to show care and concern for our community by practicing responsible social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands.”

On Monday, El Paso County officially reached the 14th day of exceeding the incidence rate, and the test positivity, at its current rate, will soon exceed five percent.

“As a community, we’ve come together before to lower our numbers, and we are asking residents to take action again to stem the tide of COVID-19,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health Medical Director. “We know that reducing the size and frequency of social gatherings is one of the best ways to accomplish this. As temperatures cool and people head indoors, wearing a mask and staying home when sick will become even more critical.”