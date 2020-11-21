El Paso County offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices and affiliated agencies will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.

The closure for Thanksgiving Day only, includes the following:

El Paso County Combined Courts

Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney

The closure for both Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 27, includes the following:

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

CSU Extension

Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

El Paso County Public Health offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. As the lead agency for COVID-19 response, Public Health’s response efforts will continue through the holiday.

The following community-based testing sites will be open:

Citadel Mall Testing Site , 750 Citadel Mall, in the parking lot just south of JCPenney Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

, 2070 Interquest Pkwy (PPCC Rampart Campus, Parking Lot #4, SW corner of the campus) Fountain Testing Site , 6436 US Highway 85-87 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Falcon/Peyton Testing Site , 12072 Royal County Down Road (Behind Falcon Fire Station 1) Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The El Paso County Department of Human Services will be closed both Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. Click here to apply for Food Assistance, manage case information, or get more information on additional programs.

Offices will return to their normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 30.