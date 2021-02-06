El Paso County moves to level yellow, Pueblo moves to blue Saturday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment moved El Paso County into Level Yellow and Pueblo to level Blue on the COVID-19 Dial, effective 9 a.m. Feb. 6.

Under the new framework, most southern Colorado counties will be moved to less restrictive levels starting Saturday at 9 a.m.

El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, is now at Level Yellow.

Teller County, including Woodland Park, is now at Level Yellow.

Pueblo County is now at Level Blue.

Fremont County, which moved to Level Yellow Friday, will remain at that level.

El Paso County

This means restaurants can move to 50 percent capacity or 50 people. Last call for alcohol at restaurants is 11 p.m. however bars that don’t serve food remain closed.

Gym can also move to 50 percent capacity or 50 people.

Pueblo County

This means restaurants can move to 50 percent capacity or 175 people. Last call for alcohol at restaurants is midnight, however, bars that don’t serve food remain closed.

Gym can also move to 50 percent capacity or 175 people.