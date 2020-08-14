El Paso County man sentenced to federal prison for possession of stolen mail

Jason R. Dunn, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, in Denver Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — A man from El Paso County has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of stolen mail.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announced Thursday that 37-year-old Jeffrey Hermansen had been sentenced to serve 27 months in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release.

The sentence was pronounced by Chief U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer on Thursday. The defendant appeared at the sentencing hearing remotely in custody.

According to the stipulated facts in his plea agreement, on December 18, 2018, law enforcement found Hermansen in an El Paso County hotel room and took him into custody based on an active warrant for a federal supervised release violation.

While doing a protective sweep of Hermansen’s hotel room, officers noticed a package addressed to an someone other than Hermansen. According to police they contacted that person and discovered that the package had been stolen while in the mail. Officers got a search warrant for the hotel room, and discovered 452 pieces of stolen mail, including stolen credit cards, gift cards, and checks either from or addressed to 33 victims.

“The public must be able to rely on a safe and secure mail system,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “ Hopefully others considering such crimes will see the serious penalties here and think again.”

The total loss for the stolen mail was approximately $24,257.

“Postal Inspectors across Colorado are always ready to seek those who disrupt the safe passage of the U.S. Mail, and bring them to justice,” said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the Denver Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “We hope today’s sentence will serve as a deterrent to all mail thieves, proving they cannot hide from the diligent work of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.”