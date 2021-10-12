EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Monday, Sept. 27, around 8:00 p.m., an adult male inmate at the El Paso County Jail was found unresponsive during a routine welfare check.
Deputies and jail medical staff began lifesaving efforts which were unfortunately ineffective. The preliminary investigation revealed nothing suspicious took place surrounding the incident. The inmate has been identified as William Johnson, age 36. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Johnson’s family and friends.
The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will conduct a full autopsy to make an official determination as to the cause of death.
This incident remains an active investigation.
El Paso County Jail Inmate identified in death investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Monday, Sept. 27, around 8:00 p.m., an adult male inmate at the El Paso County Jail was found unresponsive during a routine welfare check.