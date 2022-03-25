EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate died in custody on Friday at the El Paso County Jail.

The inmate was found unresponsive at the desk in his assigned cell around 4 p.m. Life saving measures were initiated by Sheriff’s Office personnel and medical staff until responders from American Medical Response (AMR) and responders from the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over.

Despite life-saving measures, the inmate passed away. The identity of the deceased male will not be released until the Coroner’s Office makes positive identification and the next of kin is notified.

Any updates on this matter will be disseminated from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office.