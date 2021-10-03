El Paso County holds fire evacuation drill

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — People living in Palmer Lake, Lake of the Rockies, Red Rocks Ranch, and Colorado Estates neighborhoods took part in an emergency exercise drill Saturday.

The goal was to create a scenario involving a fast-moving wildfire.

It was a chance for first responders to practice door-to-door evacuation procedures and to help people find evacuation routes.

“Fire is probably the thing that scares me the most because it happens so quickly and you just don’t know what to do,” said Palmer Lake resident Katherene Pitsch. “We live up against Palmer Lake against the mountains so that’s very probably that it could happen. I need to do this to because I need to be better educated and prepared.”

Last year, Colorado saw three of its largest wildfires in state history.