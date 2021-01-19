El Paso County Health Department launches vaccine dashboard

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The El Paso County Public Health Department launched a vaccine dashboard to track local COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The vaccine dashboard will be updated once daily in the evenings in alignment with updates to the COVID-19 data dashboard.

The data will include information about the current phase and priority groups, how many doses have been administered, how many immunization series have been completed, and the daily average of doses administered.

Here are the current vaccine totals:

El Paso County is currently focused on vaccinating priority populations in Phase 1 in accordance with the state’s phased distribution plan.